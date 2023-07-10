HCA data breach may affect millions of patients in Florida, other states

ORLANDO, Fla. – As many as 11 million people may be affected by a data breach through HCA Healthcare, which has hospitals and clinics throughout Florida and in 19 other states.

HCA announced Monday that personal patient information was put on an online forum recently. The company believes the data was stolen from an external storage location used to automate email messages.

The information stolen includes patients’ names, city, state and zip codes, contact information, date of birth, gender and any appointment information for the patient. HCA said no clinical information or payment information was kept in that external storage system and was not in the list posted online.

HCA Healthcare is investigating. The health care provider said it does not know how many people are ultimately affected, but the list contained 27 million rows of data, which may include information for 11 million patients.

In the meantime, HCA has created a page to keep patients updated. If any patients receive suspicious communication from HCA, they should call 844-608-1803 to confirm the message.

HCA has 46 hospitals in Florida and dozens of clinics throughout the state, including:

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Oviedo Medical Center

UCF Lake Nona Hospital

A full list of locations is available on the HCA website.

