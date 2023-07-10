Man hospitalized after shooting near Mall at Millenia in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooting near the Mall at Millenia on Monday afternoon left one man in the hospital, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In a release, police said they responded to 5300 Radebaugh Way around 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car, having suffered a gunshot wound, the release states.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

He was later taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to officers.

No additional information has been provided about the shooting at this time, including where it took place or the circumstances surrounding it.