Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex recognized as a certified autism center

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Wednesday announced that it has now been recognized as a Certified Autism Center.

The complex recently partnered the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn the special accreditation.

“This certification is just one way we are working to ensure that Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is accessible to each of our guests,” said Therrin Protze, COO of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “The extensive autism sensitivity and awareness training our staff has undergone has already impacted the way we interact with all families and children with of all abilities, but specifically those with autism and other sensory sensitivities.”

To better serve its guests, teams said they completed training to better understand and welcome sensory-sensitive visitors and guests with autism. IBCCES conducted an on-site review to provide additional ways the visitor complex can accommodate visitors, as well as provided sensory guide signage for each exhibit to help guests prepare for their visit, the complex said in a news release.

As a Certified Autism Center, the space complex will provide a number of things including specialized and trained front-line team members to better assist those with specific needs, sensory guidance signage around the complex and designated low sensory areas where where guests with sensory sensitivities can take a break and relax.

The complex said in the U.S. alone, 1 in 6 people have sensory needs or sensitivities, and 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism. As a result, the demand for trained and certified options has reached an all-time high.

“IBCCES is honored to partner with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to help more families create treasured memories and enjoy all the amazing experiences the visitor complex has to offer,” said Myron Pincomb, the IBCCES Board Chairman. “Addressing this global need for more accessibility is critical, and we’re proud to provide comprehensive support and certification, working alongside our industry partners to lead the way.”

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is the latest Central Florida attraction to get the special accreditation. Other local attractions that have been certified include the Brevard Zoo, Peppa Pig Theme Park and Legoland Florida Resort, Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando and nearby Discovery Cove.

Click here for accessibility information about Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

