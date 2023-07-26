92º
Receptionist for Winter Springs optometrist accused of stealing patients’ credit card info

Angelina Mena faces ‘several charges,’ police said

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Angelina Mena (Winter Springs Police Department)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A receptionist at a Winter Springs optometry office faces charges after she allegedly used patients’ credit card information to commit fraud, according to a news release.

Winter Springs police said in a statement that someone at MacDonald Family EyeCare notified them on March 11, 2022, about “a potential case of fraud involving one of their receptionists.”

According to the release, Angelina Mena is accused of using her own Square account to steal about $44,000 from 76 patients while committing credit card fraud.

Police said investigators filed charges with the state attorney’s office and an arrest warrant was issued for Mena.

She was arrested Friday and was booked into the Orange County jail to face several charges, although police did not specify which charges, according to the release.

News 6 has reached out to the police department for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

