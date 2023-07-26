Receptionist for Winter Springs optometrist accused of stealing patients’ credit card info

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A receptionist at a Winter Springs optometry office faces charges after she allegedly used patients’ credit card information to commit fraud, according to a news release.

Winter Springs police said in a statement that someone at MacDonald Family EyeCare notified them on March 11, 2022, about “a potential case of fraud involving one of their receptionists.”

According to the release, Angelina Mena is accused of using her own Square account to steal about $44,000 from 76 patients while committing credit card fraud.

Police said investigators filed charges with the state attorney’s office and an arrest warrant was issued for Mena.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

She was arrested Friday and was booked into the Orange County jail to face several charges, although police did not specify which charges, according to the release.

News 6 has reached out to the police department for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: