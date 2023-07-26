Seminole County school district explains why it can’t offer free meals to all students

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Days after one Central Florida school district said that all students will receive free meals for the upcoming school year, Seminole County Public Schools announced why it is not eligible to do the same.

On Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced that for the 2023-24 school year, the district will provide free school meals at no charge to students per the community eligibility provision.

Seminole County officials posted a statement on Twitter that read in part, “Many people have been asking if SCPS will be able to provide free meals for all students. We wanted to share the process and why our district is not eligible to for the program OCPS is utilizing.”

According to the post, the community eligibility provision percentage is solely based on the percentage of students eligible for free meals, such as with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

School officials said Seminole’s direct certification percentage is 30.13% and federal rules state the district’s certification percentage must be equal to or greater than 40%.

The direct certification percentage is determined by the state and is not the same as the Free and Reduced lunch percentage, according to the release.

Seminole County school officials said the district is still able to provide free and reduced meals for families who meet income eligibility requirements.

To fill out an application, families can visit Red Apple Dining by clicking here.

