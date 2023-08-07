Gas prices surge to new 2023 high in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The state average gas price in Florida on Florida reached a new 2023 high of $3.84 per gallon, topping the previous high of $3.72, set in April, AAA said.

Prices inched lower over the weekend after climbing an average of 18 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

The jump marks the fourth consecutive weekly increase at the pump. Sunday’s state average of $3.83 per gallon was 57 cents per gallon more than what Florida drivers paid on July 4.

“Florida gas prices are now the highest since August of last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “These surging prices have been driven by a couple of factors. Extreme temperatures along the Gulf Coast has kept refineries from operating at full capacity. Globally, oil prices are significantly higher than a month ago, as OPEC production cuts cause global oil supplies to tighten.”

About half the price per gallon of gasoline is influenced by oil prices. When gas prices were lower last month, crude oil was trading just below $70 a barrel. Now, oil is above $80 per barrel.

Meanwhile, extreme temperatures in the south have prevented fuel refineries from operating at full capacity. Refineries already generate incredible heat while operating. When outside temperatures exceed 100 degrees, that can cause breakdowns and equipment failures.

“There are some factors that should help alleviate some upward pressure on fuel prices, but one major wild card that could cause them to spike again,” Jenkins said. “Last week’s supply report from the EIA showed improvements in refinery operations. Additionally, gasoline demand may soon move lower as students return to school, signaling the end of the busy summer driving season.

“Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump during the coming months, particularly as we approach peak hurricane season,” Jenkins continued. “The majority of Florida’s gasoline is supplied by refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines. Gas prices could spike just based on the mere threat of a hurricane making landfall in this region. How high gas prices go from there -- and for how long -- would then be based on whether those refineries suffered any long-term damage.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.96), Homosassa Springs ($3.91), Naples ($3.90)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.58), Pensacola ($3.59), Panama City ($3.62)



