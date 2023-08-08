Crazy Texas: Monkey attack, dog attack, rescue

HOUSTON – A monkey was rescued beneath a pickup truck Monday in Houston after a bizarre series of events, according to KPRC-TV.

Houston police said officers found the monkey hiding under the pickup after receiving calls for a vicious animal.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the monkey had apparently “nicked” someone and was later attacked by a dog, leaving the monkey in bad shape.

The monkey was captured by animal control and taken away, the report stated.

Authorities are working to determine who owns the monkey, but those who called 911 said it was believed to be a neighbor’s pet.

Police said the case was unusual.

“It’s something that we weren’t expecting when we got dispatched out there,” said Officer J. Rodriguez with HPD. “It’s definitely the first for me. I’m pretty sure a lot of people out here haven’t seen something like that.”

Police said the victim who was nicked by the monkey refused medical treatment.

No other details, including information about the dog attack, were released.