Volusia County leaders approve ‘Carolina Squat’ truck ban on beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Beachgoers in Volusia County will soon be seeing some changes.

The Volusia County Council approved one of two proposals from the sheriff when it comes to beach safety.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood proposed banning fully-enclosed tents, which he said some people are using to carry out sex crimes, and a ban for modified trucks that are lifted in the front and lowered in the back.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the truck ban was approved, but the council said it wants to hear more from the sheriff about how serious the problem really is when it comes to tents.

Chitwood said last week that since his deputies took over law enforcement of the beach, they’ve seen several issues with breaking the rules.

“If there’s something down there that’s going to endanger public safety or endangering public safety and we can change through ordinances to get enforcement compliance, that’s what we want to do,” he said.

