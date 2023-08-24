Lockdown lifted at Kissimmee Middle School following gun reports

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Kissimmee Middle School was placed on a red lockdown Thursday afternoon as law enforcement responded to a report of a possible gun on campus, according to the school district.

That lockdown has since been lifted after police investigated the claims. A spokesperson said no weapons were found on campus.

News 6 got confirmation of the lockdown shortly after 1 p.m.

A yellow lockdown was also ordered at Kissimmee Elementary School as a precaution due to its close proximity to Kissimmee Middle, the district said in a statement. That lockdown has also been lifted.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Police say all students are safe.

No other information has been shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: