37-year-old woman bitten by shark at Ponce Inlet beach

PONCE INLET, Fla. – An Apopka woman was bitten on the foot by a shark at a Ponce Inlet beach on Monday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Beach Safety said the 37-year-old woman was playing in waist-deep water when she was bit on the right foot.

Officials said the woman did not see the shark that bit her.

She was taken to a hospital by Volusia EMS, according to a news release, but officials did not give an update on her injuries.

This comes after a 48-year-old Florida man was bitten on his back by a shark on the other side of the inlet while he was sitting in the water off New Smyrna Beach on July 17.

A day prior, a 21-year-old DeLand man was bitten by a shark and seriously injured while surfing off New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

