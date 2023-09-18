77º
These Florida cities are the most affordable. Many are in the Orlando area

Website calculates cities based on affordability

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Sanford is one of the most affordable cities in Florida, says New Home Source.com. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida has some of the hottest housing markets in the country, and that demand has driven the affordability of homes.

A study of housing markets by Florida Atlantic University found eight metro areas in Florida rank in the top 15 hottest housing markets in the country, including the Palm Bay, Orlando and Deltona markets.

But affordable cities are still to be found in Florida, including here in Central Florida.

New Home Source.com, a homebuilder resource site, took a look at three metrics to come up with the 10 most affordable cities in Florida:

  • Home Price to Income Ratio (meaning how much house you can get for your money)
  • Average Property Tax
  • Median Household Income

Here’s what they found, sorted by the lowest overall cost of living.

CityHome Price to Income RatioAverage Property TaxMedian Household Income
1. Titusville3.08%$1,236$46,609
2. Winter Haven3.30%$1,325$46,669
3. Lauderdale Lakes3.37%$1,849$35,532
4. Daytona Beach4.26%$1,438$35,893
5. Sanford3.32%$1,378$47,217
6. Largo2.81%$1,122$44,323
7. Lakeland3.15%$1,286$47,511
8. Deltona2.95%$1,457$52,616
9. Jacksonville3.17%$1,628$54,701
10. Pinellas Park3.12%$1,392$49,652

