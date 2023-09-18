These Florida cities are the most affordable. Many are in the Orlando area

Sanford is one of the most affordable cities in Florida, says New Home Source.com.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida has some of the hottest housing markets in the country, and that demand has driven the affordability of homes.

A study of housing markets by Florida Atlantic University found eight metro areas in Florida rank in the top 15 hottest housing markets in the country, including the Palm Bay, Orlando and Deltona markets.

But affordable cities are still to be found in Florida, including here in Central Florida.

New Home Source.com, a homebuilder resource site, took a look at three metrics to come up with the 10 most affordable cities in Florida:

Home Price to Income Ratio (meaning how much house you can get for your money)

Average Property Tax

Median Household Income

Here’s what they found, sorted by the lowest overall cost of living.

City Home Price to Income Ratio Average Property Tax Median Household Income 1. Titusville 3.08% $1,236 $46,609 2. Winter Haven 3.30% $1,325 $46,669 3. Lauderdale Lakes 3.37% $1,849 $35,532 4. Daytona Beach 4.26% $1,438 $35,893 5. Sanford 3.32% $1,378 $47,217 6. Largo 2.81% $1,122 $44,323 7. Lakeland 3.15% $1,286 $47,511 8. Deltona 2.95% $1,457 $52,616 9. Jacksonville 3.17% $1,628 $54,701 10. Pinellas Park 3.12% $1,392 $49,652

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: