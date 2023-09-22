Breeze Airways starts nonstop service between Orlando, New Orleans

ORLANDO, Fla. – A low-cost airline is now flying nonstop seasonal service between New Orleans and Orlando.

Breeze Airways is now flying twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays between Orlando International Airport and Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans starting Friday.

The airline says fares start at $29 one way. However, guests will have to pay extra for some things, such as bringing a carry-on bag, at that price.

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and offers year-round and seasonal nonstop service between 37 cities across the country.

Breeze flies to more than a dozen destinations from Orlando. The airline also recently announced nonstop service to Plattsburgh, New York starting Nov. 28, and Springfield, Illinois starting Dec. 1.

