Florida transportation officials to announce Moving Florida Forward projects in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation will announce details on Tuesday morning for upcoming projects in Volusia County as part of the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative.

FDOT State Secretary Jared W. Perdue and FDOT District Five Secretary John Tyler will make the announcement at the Ormond Beach City Hall.

In January, Gov. DeSantis announced the $7 billion proposal in funding for 20 major interstate and roadway projects over the next four years.

According to the FDOT, $4 billion from the general revenue surplus was dedicated to the infrastructure initiative to “advance construction on these projects around the state that will address congestion, improve safety, ensure the resiliency of our transportation network, and enhance Florida’s supply chain and economic growth.”

In April, Perdue said the billions of dollars dedicated to Central Florida infrastructure would help roadways in the area, such as I-95 and US-1 in Volusia County and the Poinciana Parkway connecting Osceola and Polk counties, “in desperate need of upgrades both for safety and congestion relief.”

Moving Florida Forward proposed project map (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

When DeSantis announced the initiative, he said the majority of the projects are in the center part of Florida that sees “a lot of significant congestion issues.”

“It’s been so intense lately, that you have places in Central Florida and others that really are struggling with congestion, and there’s a lot of different things on the horizon. You see some of those projects which need to be done,” the governor said.

