16-year-old Florida girl dies after being struck by lightning while hunting with her dad

Baylee Holbrook, 16, was left in critical condition after being struck by lightning while hunting in Putnam County.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Baylee Holbrook, a 16-year-old who was struck by lightning while hunting with her dad in Putnam County, died Thursday morning, according to Trinity Baptist Church.

News 6 partner WJXT-TV was told that Baylee Holbrook loved to hunt. Whether she was hoisting the head of a massive gator, hunting with her friends or carrying a compound bow while wearing camouflage, her smile was beaming.

Holbrook fought for her life until the end after she and her father were struck by lightning while hunting together Tuesday afternoon. Officials said lightning glanced off a tree before hitting them.

After they were struck, her father awoke after losing consciousness and discovered his daughter was not breathing. He called 911 and began CPR.

Rescue personnel took Holbrook to the HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, where she was stabilized enough to be taken to a trauma center. She was in critical condition as of Wednesday evening.

At 9:32 this morning, Baylee Holbrook entered into the arms of Jesus. We are opening up the Church at 12pm today for... Posted by Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday, September 28, 2023

While she laid in the hospital, the community rallied.

Students, faculty, community members and deputies joined together around the flagpole Wednesday morning at Palatka Junior-Senior High School to pray for her recovery and again later at a vigil.

The gym inside the school was packed Wednesday night.

Hundreds showed up to pray, and they spoke about her impact on the community, her love of God and how she lighted up every room she was in.

“It was like a brother-sister relationship. We always hunt, fish, all kinds of stuff like that,” said Dylan Holbrook, Baylee’s cousin.

Everyone who spoke of Baylee said that she was someone who would uplift them and loved the Lord.

Baylee Holbrook, 16, and her father. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“Telling me ‘Hey, Tay, you should come to church, Pastor Willie’s church, you would really like it.’ I gave it a try, I went last Sunday. I really like it,” friend Cartaveon Valentine said.

“She always wanted to make sure that we went to bed with a Bible verse if we were having a bad day or she would tell me, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK. It’s OK to not be OK, but God’s got you,’” said friend Kaitlyn Sanders.

In addition to loving God and hunting, Baylee loved cheering and photography.

Baylee’s father is recovering and expected to be OK.