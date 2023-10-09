Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler counties hold vigil after Hamas attacks in Israel

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties announced they will hold a vigil and memorial on Monday “in response to the unprecedented terrorist attack against the state of Israel,” according to a news release.

The event will take place at Temple Beth El in Ormond Beach at 6 p.m. Monday. Expected to speak are Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, local Jewish and Christian clergy and Jewish community leadership.

“The program will also include prayers for the state of Israel, and for those murdered, injured and held hostage by Hamas terrorists,” the release read in part.

Backed by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday.

The Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for the attack, as the military labored into Monday to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after the attack by Hamas.

The large deployment reflects a U.S. desire to deter any regional expansion of the conflict.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least nine American citizens were killed in the attacks and others were missing and unaccounted for, according to a U.S. official. The numbers were in flux and could change as a fuller accounting is compiled, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss initial reports received by the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Most, if not all, of those reported dead or missing are dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, the official said.

