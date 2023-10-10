Chaos erupts at University of Florida prayer vigil for Israel after ‘misunderstood’ 911 call

A vigil for victims of the attacks in Israel at the University of Florida erupted into chaos over a misunderstanding and at least five people were hurt, officials said.

A crowd gathered at the Gainesville campus for the “United With Israel” candlelight vigil when someone fainted and others began calling for people to call 911, the UF Police Department said in a statement.

“The call was misunderstood by the crowd, which dispersed in a panic,” the police statement said.

Five people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, campus police said.