Volusia County nonprofit pushes for Narcan in schools after drug issues

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Karen Chaprek, Executive Director of Volusia County Recovery Alliance, wants Volusia County Schools to equip school staff with Narcan kits.

She said that with training, it is simple to use — and can save a life.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood supports the push for Narcan in schools and classrooms.

“It’s sad that I think it’s necessary,” Sheriff Chitwood said.

He said school resource officers and deputies carry Narcan, along with more than 100 guardians on school campuses.

Sheriff Chitwood emphasizes how much time matters when reviving someone from an overdose, and he said that the more staff armed with Narcan, the better.

Back in July, a 17-year-old in DeLand suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting fentanyl-laced narcotics, according to court records.

Before then, another DeLand High School student had a medical episode in the school’s bathroom after smoking a fentanyl-laced vape pen, investigators said.

Just this month, a 15-year-old Deltona High School student was caught vaping in a bathroom, and his vape pen tested positive for THC and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced.

“Getting reports from school employees that kids as young as 8 are vaping because the older kids are giving it to them...” Chitwood said. “Where are we headed? What is going on?”

The Volusia County School Board has requested more information on Narcan and is having ongoing discussions on the matter. Some members have concerns about liability issues.

Despite that, Chaprek wants the district to trust the process, explaining that it’s better to have Narcan and not need it than vice-versa.

“If you have a chance to save a life, then why wouldn’t you?” she asked.

Chaprek said that liability shouldn’t be an issue because of the Good Samaritan Act, which provides immunity in cases where emergency services are rendered in good faith.

However, that law doesn’t specifically protect the organization where such an incident occurs.

“There is liability in everything we do,” Sheriff Chitwood said. “Here’s the other option, let the kid lay there and die because you were worried about liability.”

The school board decided to schedule a workshop to learn more about Narcan before taking any action.

