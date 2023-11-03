Walmart-exclusive child activity centers recalled due to fall and injury risk

WASHINGTON – Thousands of child activity centers sold exclusively by Walmart are being recalled in the U.S. after more than 100 reports of the units breaking, some of them involving minor injuries.

About 115,700 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers were recalled on Oct. 26. The recall is comprised of model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML, which denote the blue and pink colorways respectively, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The centers, manufactured in China, feature a circular hoop base and three upward-facing poles, each topped with a strap that connects to a suspended child seat and play tray.

The CPSC states it has received 141 reports of the straps dethatching or breaking, including 38 reports of minor injuries involving bumps, bruises and scratches.

Consumers are advised to stop using the play centers immediately and to contact Dorel Juvenile Group for a replacement unit. Those who get in touch with Dorel will be instructed to cut through the straps and send a photo of the destroyed activity center to receive a replacement, according to the CPSC.

Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday ET, or email at CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com, or online at https://www.coscokids.com/ or https://www.safety1st.com/us-en/ and click on “SAFETY NOTICES” at the top of the page for more information. Consumer Contact | Dorel Juvenile Group Recalls Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

