REPORT: Woman pulls pants down in aisle during Florida flight to relieve herself

A woman riding on a Frontier Airlines flight flashed her fellow passengers on Monday after pulling her pants down mid-flight, according to the New York Post.

In an article, the website reported that the woman — who has not been publicly identified — was one of several passengers headed to Philadelphia from Florida.

Footage taken by passenger Julie Hartman shows the woman saying, “Sorry, everybody” before pulling down her pants and squatting in the aisle.

The woman indicated that she intended to relieve herself in the aisle after reportedly being told she couldn’t use the bathroom by a flight attendant.

Other passengers on the flight can be heard shouting at her, with one saying that there were children on the plane.

However, she was seen pulling her pants back up before yelling, “I don’t give a (expletive). No, (expletive) you! I gotta go pee!” She eventually walked away and confronted a flight attendant.

Meanwhile, another passenger on the flight can be heard saying, “That poor little boy,” likely referring to the young boy in the seat next to where the woman dropped her pants.

“Matthew Hartman and I had the most awful experience flying home from Florida this afternoon,” Julie Hartman wrote on Facebook. “A passenger was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children. I literally had a front row seat to the spectacle. She threatened to kill another passenger. She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying every again.”

