Trial date set for man accused of packing suitcase with explosives on flight to Central Florida

Marc Muffley pleaded not guilty to explosives charges

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Associated Press

This airport surveillance camera image released in an FBI affidavit shows alleged suspect Marc Muffley at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Muffley was arrested Monday after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight, federal authorities said. (FBI via AP) (Uncredited)

ALLENTOWN, Penn. – A federal judge set a February trial date for a man accused of packing explosives into a suitcase on a flight bound for Central Florida.

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested by federal agents in March days after they said he left the airport fearing arrest.

According to court documents, Muffley called his girlfriend for a ride when he heard his name being paged at the airport, and soon switched his phone number to avoid being tracked, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Muffley checked in for the Allegiant Airlines flight scheduled to depart Lehigh Valley International Airport for Orlando-Sanford International Airport and had checked the bag as luggage.

They said they found a three-inch “circular compound” wrapped in paper and plastic wrap that they believe contained a mix of flash powder and other materials used to make commercial grade fireworks.

Attached to it was a “quick fuse,” similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a slow-burning “hobby fuse” that appeared to have been added later, they said.

Officials believe the materials could be ignited by heat and friction, and posed a significant risk to the plane and its occupants, according to the criminal complaint.

Muffley has pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ordered jury selection in his case to begin on Feb. 9, 2024, and his trial to begin on Feb. 12.

