‘Anonymous surrender can change lives:’ Florida gets 2nd Safe Haven Baby Box

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida is getting its second Safe Haven Baby Box, a last resort option for women who want to anonymously surrender newborns.

The new box location is in Alachua County in front of the Newberry Fire Station number 28, located at 310 NW 250th Street, according to a news release.

In January, a newborn was surrendered to Florida’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in Ocala, marking the first time it has been used in the state.

News 6 reported in June that the baby girl that was dropped off at the Ocala location was adopted by the rescuer who opened the box. The firefighter stationed at Ocala Fire Rescue headquarters was checking on the climate-controlled box when the alarm went off and discovered the little girl inside with a shoelace tying off her umbilical cord.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Newberry’s baby box will be available starting Thursday for 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve women in crisis who are unable to care for their infants.

With the addition of the new location, there will now be 185 Baby Boxes across the country. So far, 36 infants have been placed in Baby Boxes nationwide since November 2017, according to Safe Haven. In addition, three babies have been surrendered directly to firefighters at Safe Haven Baby Box locations.

“The Safe Haven Baby Box takes the face-to-face interaction out of the surrender and protects the mother from being seen,” the company’s website reads in part.

The organization was founded in 2016 by Monica Kelsey who learned in adulthood she was abandoned as an infant.

“Florida saw how safe, anonymous surrender can change lives, and boy did they make headlines with a heartwarming story. We are thrilled that a tragic situation was transformed into a blessing. We are thankful another community was inspired and is now prepared for this crisis situation,” Kelsey said.

Each Baby Box features three silent alarms that will alert first responders to the presence of a surrendered infant. The baby will be attended to within five minutes and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

According to the release, adoption occurs within 30 to 45 days by families who are signed up for foster care with the intention to adopt.

“We hope we never have to use it, but if we do, well done Newberry,” Newberry Fire Chief Mike Vogel said of the box.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: