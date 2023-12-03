50-year-old DeLand man shot, killed; deputies seek witnesses

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are investigating after a DeLand man was shot and killed on Saturday evening, according to a news release.

Deputies said they responded to a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. regarding the incident. The caller said they found the victim unconscious in the front yard of a home located at 808 South Massachusetts Ave. in DeLand.

According to the release, the victim – identified as 50-year-old Hector Hernandez Pasquale – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they are actively investigating and are seeking any potential witnesses who may have information about the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Volusia county Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777, or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS, or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

