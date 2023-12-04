New website for Florida government assistance launches Tuesday. What you need to know

Floridians who get food, cash or health care assistance through the government will need to navigate a new website starting Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is launching a new “My Access Portal” for assistance with SNAP, TANF and Medicaid programs.

The website will be MyACCESS.myflfamilies.com.

The agency says the new platform is more modern and user-friendly, works better on mobile devices, streamlines document uploading, and should make getting government assistance faster.

However, Floridians will need to create a new account and link up their current programs, and also use a two-step verification system for security.

DCF says the new system should not affect any of the benefits Floridians are currently enrolled in.

If you have any questions, more information and video tutorials are available through the DCF website.

You can also call the Florida customer call center at 1-850-300-4323.

