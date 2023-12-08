Hagerty High School senior achieves perfect ACT score before graduation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County senior is making headlines after conquering a standardized test and becoming one of the few people in the United States to receive a perfect score.

Anouska Seal, daughter of Sudipta Seal and Shanta Seal and a senior at Hagerty High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Shanta Seal read a letter from the ACT and said, “Dear Anouska, congratulations on your outstanding performance on the ACT test.”

About one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

News 6 got a chance Thursday to talk with Anouska who, along with her mother and principal, said while getting a top score is great, she is already a busy bee. Seal shared that she was the one to start a HOSA, or Health Occupational Students of America, club at her school.

“I wanted to start it to not only give me the opportunity to delve deeper into my career interest but also to give other students an opportunity into their career interest,” said Anouska.

She told News 6 that she wants to be a doctor after graduating from college, but shared she still has a love for robotics. Seal said she has been doing competitions in that field for about 10 years.

Outside of robotics, Seal said she also has two black belts in karate.

”I’ve been doing karate since I was 8, and so getting my first black belt and then my second black belt was like a major thing for me because I am like… sports is not my forte,” she said.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.

ACT scores are accepted by major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.

After graduation, Anouska says she is still deciding on a college but leaves this message to her fellow huskies.

“When you have an opportunity, and my mom always says this, you should grab it by two hands, like, grab the opportunity, and if there isn’t an opportunity, try to make an opportunity for yourself,” Anouska said.

