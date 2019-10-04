Brevard school district and teachers union reach new deal

FreeImages.com/Rob Gonyea

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools announced they reached a new deal with the Brevard Federation of Teachers.

On Tuesday, the school district said both sides agreed to pay raises of 4.1 percent on average for the 90 percent of teachers who are rated "highly effective."

The deal includes a 6.5 percent raise for almost 50 percent of teachers entering their 12th year or later with the district, according to Brevard Public Schools.

The district said the new deal includes time for teachers to prepare their homes before a hurricane and more bereavement leave.

The union must schedule a ratification vote by the teachers. School officials said if teachers vote yes before the Oct. 29 school board meeting the teachers can get more money before Thanksgiving.

The Brevard Teachers Union released a statement about the new deal:

"We are thrilled to announce that we have reached a deal with Brevard Public Schools with not only salary increases that will positively impact what teachers see in their checks every pay period, but also with contract language that treats teachers with dignity and respects them as the professionals that they are. We have much more work to do in advocating for more funding from the legislature as Florida's teachers are still 46th in the nation for average teacher pay and our public schools are 43rd in the nation for per pupil funding. We are asking that they #FundOurFutureFL "

