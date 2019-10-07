Check out the 3 newest businesses to open in Orlando

Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a sandwich joint to a sushi bar and izakaya spot, read on to see the newest hot spots to open around town.

Qreate Coffee + Studio

Photo: QREATE COFFEE + STUDIO/Yelp

A Colonialtown North newcomer, Qreate Coffee + Studio is a shared office space, offering coffee and tea and more that's located at 1212 Woodward St., Suite 1.

The business specializes in premium roast blends and artisan coffee and tea drinks. Menu items range from mocha cortados to cola brews to purple pearl taro. Also, check out the space's photography studio and artwork on display.

Grilled Cheezus

Photo: Kevin H./Yelp

Now open at 400 Pittman St. in Callahan is Grilled Cheezus, a spot to score sandwiches and more.

Grilled cheese fans can unite over sandwiches and nitro cold brew from Foxtail Coffee Co. Choose from eight signature sandwiches, and each one comes waffle pressed with a 4-ounce bisque dipper. Try the Chuck Norris cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, roast beef, caramelized onions and creamy horseradish, which is made with Texas toast.

Kaizen Izakaya

Photo: Kaizen Izakaya/Yelp

Stroll past 54 W. Church St. in Central Business District and you'll find Kaizen Izakaya, a sushi bar, izakaya and beer bar. With five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The menu offers Japanese cuisine, including ramen, jidori karaage (fried chicken), tempura cheesecake and more.

When it comes to sushi, expect classic nigiri, maki and sashimi. Popular signature rolls include the Beauty and the Beast, layered with kanikama, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese inside, and tuna, eel and sweet soy reduction outside.

