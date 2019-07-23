Check out the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Northlake Park at Lake Nona neighborhood

Visiting Northlake Park at Lake Nona, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue and Latin American spot to a frozen yogurt shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Northlake Park at Lake Nona, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa - Lake Nona

photo: christine w./yelp

Topping the list is barbecue and Latin American spot Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa - Lake Nona. Located at 9680 Narcoossee Road, Suite 103, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 265 reviews on Yelp.

From Southern comfort to Caribbean and Mexican eats, this eatery serves up fusion food. On the menu, you'll find sides like maduros (fried sweet plantain), elote (Mexican street corn) and yuca frita. Other popular items include its signature brisket burger on a coconut pineapple roll and the chicken adobo bowl.

2. Nona Blue Modern Tavern

Photo: Melinda B./Yelp

Next up is bar, diner and traditional American spot Nona Blue Modern Tavern, situated at 9685 Lake Nona Village Place With four stars out of 524 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features appetizers and entrees with chicken, steak and fish. Favorite items include calamari, Baja tacos, French Quarter pasta (with sautéed shrimp, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham and spicy cajun cream sauce) and Mama's Meatloaf Sliders (topped with caramelized onions and a barbecue glaze). Specialty cocktails, wine and craft beer are also available.

3. Piazza Italia

Photo: Lydia C./Yelp

Italian and pizza spot Piazza Italia, which offers salads and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9685 Lake Nona Village Place, Suite 105, four stars out of 184 reviews.

Piazza Italia serves up pastas, paninis and pizza in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Menu highlights include the pear and gorgonzola salad, Bolognese pasta, chicken parmigiana entree and Margherita pizza.

4. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, a cafe and ice cream and frozen yogurt spot that offers desserts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9685 Lake Nona Village Place, Suite 104 to see for yourself.

At this self-serve spot, kids and adults can have fun making their own ice cream creations. Finish it off with toppings, which range from fresh fruit and candies to cheesecake bits and rainbow sprinkles. Try the mud pie yogurt with crushed Oreos and marshmallow cream.

