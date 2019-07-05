Check out the 5 top spots in Orlando's Holden-Parramore neighborhood

Spending time in Holden-Parramore? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a soul food restaurant to a basketball arena.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Holden-Parramore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nikki's Place

Photo: shawn c./Yelp

Topping the list is Southern, soul food and comfort food spot Nikki's Place. Located at 742 Carter St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.

If you're looking for a Southern-style soul food feast, Nikki's Place may be just the place. The menu includes down-home offerings like chitterlings, fried pork chops, fried tilapia, smothered pig tails, collard greens, okra and candied yams.

Yelper Troy D. wrote, "I went to Nikki's Place yesterday for breakfast, and it was so good I went back later and got dinner to go!"

2. Amway Center

Photo: charles b./Yelp

Next up is sports arena and music venue Amway Center, situated at 400 W. Church St. With four stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Amway Center is home to far more than the Orlando Magic NBA team. It's busy year-round hosting home games for the Orlando Predators arena football team and the Orlando Solar Bears hockey team, musical performances and special events.

Yelper Dan B. wrote, "Even though there's not a bad seat in the house, you'll never miss the action, as the huge overhead screen replays highlights of the important moments of the game!"

3. Broken Strings Brewery

Photo: kristina b./Yelp

Broken Strings Brewery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1012 W. Church St., 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.

Broken String Brewery recently took home a gold medal from the Best Florida Beer Professional Championship for its Liquid Vinyl black IPA, according to Bungalower.com. Run by a third-generation brewer, it also offers beer styles that include sours, lagers, stouts and hefeweizens.

4. Hop On! Central Florida Brew Tours

Photo: travis j./Yelp

Hop On! Central Florida Brew Tours, a bus beer tour provider, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1012 W. Church St. to see for yourself.

Hop On! Central Florida Brew Tours offers five different brewery tours around Orlando. Tours last about four hours and best of all, you don't have to drive. Yelper Kanchan B. wrote, "This is a fun group event, regardless of if you are a tourist in town or a local looking for a group activity."

5. Stonewall

Check out Stonewall, which has earned four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gay bar at 741 W. Church St.

According to its website, Stonewall has transitioned over the years into a two-level operation with two bars, a patio. The calendar of events includes movies, karaoke, TV viewing parties, dances and more. Yelper Chris L. wrote, "This is a great bar to get drinks and relax with your friends."

