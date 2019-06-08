Arrest made in 9-year-old's death at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said officers made an arrest Friday in the death of 9-year-old Tayanah Jean Paul

Bertholet Fify, 55, was charged with first degree murder.

Police said Tayanah was found unresponsive in her apartment on Millennia Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 27.

She was transported to a hospital, where she later died, according to police.

The day after her death, an Orlando Police Department public information officer said the department would investigate to determine if there was anything suspicious.

"Any time you have a child, especially that young, die is unfortunate. So, like I said, we have to look at this through every angle and not necessarily start crossing stuff off ahead of time," Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said at the beginning of the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.