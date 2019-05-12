Man charged in fatal shooting outside nightclub extradited to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The extradition of a man charged with the death of a 22-year-old man at a downtown Orlando nightclub in January has brought a sense of relief for the family of the victim.

Notier Misael Gomez, 27, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the death of Keveon Smith.

Surveillance video from the morning of Jan. 26 showed Smith in the parking lot of Club Lit with a group of people.

The video showed a man walking up to Smith and hitting him on the head and then three men shooting toward him as he tried to run away.

Smith died at an area hospital. Two other people suffered injuries as a result of the shooting, according to Orlando police.

The Rev. James Morris is the pastor for the family and a friend. He continues to check in with Smith's parents since his death.

"When I talked to Keveon's mom, she says, 'Isn't this something? It's the day before Mother's Day,' and I said, 'It is something,'" Morris said.

After months of investigation, federal agents tracked down Gomez in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in April. He was extradited to Orlando on Friday.

"That arrest and that extradition says we are not going to let this die. This will not be another cold case file," Morris said.

Morris said the fight isn't over. Three people were seen shooting in the surveillance video, but there's only been one arrest.

"This should say to people, time out for it, because we're going to get you," Smith said.

Gomez went before a judge Saturday morning and was given no bond.

Officials have not said what role Gomez allegedly played in the shooting or if additional suspects are being sought.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.