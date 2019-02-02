Orlando police officer injured, man arrested after crash, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was injured and a man has been arrested after a crash Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Three vehicles, including a marked Orlando Police Department vehicle, were involved in the crash, which occurred at 9:20 p.m. on University and Heather Glen boulevards, not far from the University of Central Florida.

Officials said the crash occurred when a pickup truck, driven by Dominick Mendoza, 38, pulled out into the direct path of the patrol car, which was heading west on University Boulevard.

The patrol car struck the pickup truck, officials said. Another vehicle was struck after the initial impact.

Officials said the Orlando police officer suffered minor injuries.

Troopers arrested Mendoza on suspicion of DUI, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers suspect the impairment is from both from drugs and alcohol.

Officials said the officer had just finished a briefing, along with other police officers and troopers, at UCF for a DUI saturation patrol.

