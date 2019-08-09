Orlando's 5 best sports bars (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the top sports bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sports bars in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Piper's Bar & Grill

Topping the list is Piper's Bar & Grill. Located at 4544 Curry Ford Road in Conway, the sports bar and pub, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated cheap sports bar in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp.

With more than 20 TVs, this spot is ideal for sports watching and offers cheap beer, dartboards and a jukebox. The menu features bar fare ranging from wings and mac and cheese bites to pizza, salads and sandwiches.

2. The Hideaway Bar

Next up is Park Lake-Highland's The Hideaway Bar, situated at 516 Virginia Drive With four stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar and sports bar, which offers burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Old timers and hipsters gather at this late night dive, which offers burgers, fried banana peppers and wings as well as beer and whiskey. If you feel like playing a game of pool, darts or some Star Wars pinball, this spot has that too.

3. Sportstown Billiards

East Central Park's Sportstown Billiards, located at 2414 E. Robinson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap pool hall, sports bar and arcade four stars out of 122 reviews.

Back in 1958, this dive was known for its hamburgers and card players but gradually evolved into a billiards and ping pong spot, according to the business's website. Sandwiches and a selection of craft beers and wine are on offer. Go for the Side Pocket, a sandwich with tender turkey, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, banana peppers, tomatoes and pickles.

4. Lizzy McCormack's

Lizzy McCormack's, a pub, sports bar and Irish pub in Central Business District, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 55 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

Drop by this lively hangout for happy hours, drink specials and a friendly chat with the bar staff. This spot is famous for its booze-infused pudding shots offered in 40 flavors that rotate, reports 10bsest.com. Whiskey-spiked coffee, draft beers, wine and other spirits are available.

5. Cheers Sports Bar & Liquor Store

Over in Florida Center, check out Cheers Sports Bar & Liquor Store, which has earned four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the sports bar by heading over to 6923 Municipal Drive.

Get your bar food fix with offerings like pizza puffs, loaded fries and wings with your choice of 15 different sauces. Popular menu items include the Ahi tuna appetizer and pork chimichanga entree, which comes topped with pico de gallo, queso blanco, lettuce and sour cream and a side of tortilla chips.

