Orlando's top 5 amusement parks, ranked

Looking to check out the best amusement parks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top amusement parks in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for amusement parks.

1. The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Photo: Tim K./Yelp

Topping the list is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Located at 6000 Universal Blvd. in Florida Center, the amusement park is the highest-rated amusement park in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.

2. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Photo: Ana Marie H./Yelp

Florida Center's Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, located at 1000 Universal Studios Plaza, Universal Studios Islands OF Adventure, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the amusement park 4.5 stars out of 357 reviews.

3. Universal's Islands of Adventure

Photo: Cathy C./Yelp

Universal's Islands of Adventure, an amusement park in Florida Center, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,059 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6000 Universal Studios Plaza to see for yourself.

4. Fun Spot America

Photo: Rachel D./Yelp

Over in Florida Center, check out Fun Spot America, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp. You can find the amusement park at 5700 Fun Spot Way

5. Revenge of the Mummy

Photo: Sanjay G./Yelp

And then there's Revenge of the Mummy, a Florida Center favorite with 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews. Stop by 1000 Universal Studios Plaza to hit up the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

