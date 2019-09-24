The 3 best spots to score sushi in Orlando

Looking to sample the best sushi around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings.

1. Izziban Sushi & Korean BBQ

photo: dalina h./yelp

Topping the list is Izziban Sushi & Korean BBQ. Located at 5310 E. Colonial Drive, the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated sushi spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 703 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

photo: eric b./yelp

Next up is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, situated in Universal Citywalk Orlando at 6000 Universal Blvd. With four stars out of 2,196 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, which offers burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kabooki Sushi

photo: henry m./yelp

Colonial Town Center's Kabooki Sushi, located at 3122 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot and sushi bar 4.5 stars out of 666 reviews.

