The 5 best cocktail bars in Orlando

Orlando-area buyers usually spend more in fall at bars and lounges than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and email marketing for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area bars and lounges grew to 55 per business in the fall of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Agave Azul

Photo: Krisy Mark A./Yelp

First on the list is Agave Azul. Located at 4750 S. Kirkman Road in Kirkman South, the cocktail bar, Mexican and Spanish spot is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 877 reviews on Yelp.

2. Aashirwad Indian Food And Bar

photo: aashirwad indian food and bar/yelp

Next up is Florida Center's Aashirwad Indian Food and Bar, situated at 7000 S. Kirkman Road. With 4.5 stars out of 544 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Indian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

Photo: Anna L./Yelp

Lake Nona South's Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, located at 6967 Lake Nona Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, 4.5 stars out of 495 reviews.

4. K Restaurant

Photo: Rachel H./Yelp

K Restaurant, a cocktail bar and New American spot that offers tapas and more in College Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 424 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1710 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

5. Domu

photo: anna l./yelp

Last but not least, check out Domu, which has earned four stars out of 1,026 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, at 3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 100.

