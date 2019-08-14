The 5 best spots to score coffee in Orlando

Need more coffee in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Se7en Bites

photo: rebecca c./yelp

Topping the list is Se7en Bites. Located at 617 N. Primrose Drive in Colonial Town Center, the breakfast and brunch and New American spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular coffee spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,7 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Sanctum Cafe

photo: michelle j./yelp

Next up is Colonialtown North's The Sanctum Cafe, situated at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D With 4.5 stars out of 449 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian and breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Craft & Common

Photo: Craft & Common/Yelp

Craft & Common, a cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more in Central Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 229 Yelp reviews. Head over to 47 E. Robinson St., Suite 100 to see for yourself.

4. Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop

photo: mark d./yelp

Check out Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score coffee and tea, juices and smoothies and sandwiches at 2869 Wilshire Drive, Unit 103

5. Lineage Coffee Roasting

Photo: KATHY D./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Lineage Coffee Roasting, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 183 reviews. Stop by 3201 Corrine Drive to hit up the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

