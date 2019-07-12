Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Orlando's Conway neighborhood

Visiting Conway, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a deli to an ice cream shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Conway, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pizza Bruno

Photo: j clifford w./Yelp

Topping the list is pizza and Italian spot Pizza Bruno, which offers salads and more. Located at 3990 Curry Ford Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp. Pizza varieties include a clam pie, margherita and pepperoni.

2. Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery

Photo: todd s./Yelp

Next up is Cuban, Spanish and Latin American spot Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery, situated at 4502 Curry Ford Road With 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, it's proved to be a local favorite. The breakfast menu features pancakes, French toast and scrambled egg platters, while tapas, sandwiches, soups and salads are served for lunch and dinner.

3. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

photo: juang r./yelp

New American and breakfast and brunch spot Keke's Breakfast Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4430 Curry Ford Road, 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews. On the menu you'll find raspberry-stuffed French toast, an Italian chicken sandwich and a southwest turkey club.

4. Twistee Treat - Curry Ford

Photo: twistee treat - Curry ford/Yelp

Check out Twistee Treat - Curry Ford, which has earned four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp. You can find the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, which offers hot dogs, juices and smoothies, at 4500 Curry Ford Road. Ice cream flavors include rum raisin, orange and blackberry.

5. Grocery Los Hermanos

photo: dalina h./yelp

Finally, there's Grocery Los Hermanos, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews. Stop by 4130 Curry Ford Road to hit up the Mexican and Latin American spot next time you're in the neighborhood. The establishment specializes in tacos, with varieties including lengua, chicharrones and al pastor.

