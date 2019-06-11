Longwood Officer shoots hoops with neighborhood kids during power outage

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Longwood police officer caught some air Sunday, playing a pickup game of basketball with neighborhood kids.

Downed trees and power lines were scattered across Magnolia Apartments complex after a round of thunderstorms impacted the area. The storms knocked out power to much of the homes.

Bryant was patrolling the area assessing the damage when he noticed three boys trying to pass the time outdoors with a game of basketball.

He decided to take a competitive approach to his patrol and take on the group of boys.

Photos from the Longwood Police Department Facebook show it was a three-on-one game. Bryant said the boys proved to be worthy opponents.

“It was a quick little match-up,” he said. “He did get the shot off over me.”

Bryant said he has played basketball every morning for the past six years. This game, however, had more purpose than just a usual workout routine.

“I always feel good interacting with kids,” he said. “It bridges the gap that I strive to connect.”

Bryant said by being more than just an authoritative presence he’s establishing a lasting relationship with the children and the neighborhood. It's a relationship that he says helped shape his career today.

“I grew up interacting with law enforcement and I feel it played a positive role in my life,” he said.

The group played until the power came back on.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.