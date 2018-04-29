Longwood resident watches as bear traps itself in SUV, destroys interior

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Longwood resident is warning people to lock their vehicle doors after she said a bear got into her father's SUV and trapped itself inside.

Rikki Koberg-Perrero said she heard a loud banging outside, look and saw two bears near her garage and one trapped inside her father's SUV.

Koberg-Perrero said she saw the bear thrashing around in the car far at least 30 minutes, until deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials arrived. The door to the SUV was opened and the bear left.

"(I) never would have imagined bears could trap themselves in a vehicle," Koberg-Perrero said. "Thank goodness no one was hurt."

She said the SUV sustained a significant amount of damage.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.