Looking for a prom date? Check the Chick-fil-A marquee in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Casselberry Chick-fil-A wrote a sign on its board that has everyone talking. It reads, "Tanner needs a prom date! Details inside."

"I think it's funny," Tanner Waters said. "I mean, like, you don't usually see your name on something like that."

The 17-year-old is a senior at Winter Springs High School and works at the Chick-fil-A on Oxford Road and State Road 436.

He said it's been tough finding a date to take to the biggest night of his life, his senior prom.

Waters said he came into work last week and told his manager his dilemma -- and the manager had the perfect solution.

Waters even asked his manager to go with him to prom, saying it would be fun if someone took his or her boss instead of a date.

"I'm like, 'No, I'm not going to prom with you,'" manager Billy McClarnon said. "But if you need some help, I'll put it on the reader board for you."

Added Waters: "I said, That would be awesome. That would help me out a lot.' It takes all the work out

of finding (a date)."

Since Waters is only at work a couple times a week, the manager printed out a picture of him to show to customers, just in case anyone comes in asking about him when he's off the clock.

So, why would Waters make the perfect date?

"I'm a great person," he said. "I have a great personality. You're going to have a great time with me. You get free dinner. Someone is buying us dinner. It's gonna be a great night."

Waters said prom is at the end of the month and he hopes to find the right girl at least a week before then. Worst-case scenario, he said, one of his co-workers has agreed to accompany him.

