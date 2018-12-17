Make your holiday travel merrier with these tips

You could be going to Grandma’s or on a grand getaway with your better half, but no matter where you’re headed for the holidays, the first thing to pack is a good attitude, says Twist Travel Magazine Editor-in-Chief Keryn Means.

“A smile will always get you farther than a cranky attitude. Stay positive, stay helpful, especially if you have delays or cancellations at the airport, because you helping them will make them want to help you more than you screaming at them or telling them what a horrible job they're doing,” Means said.

Maybe you're not the one traveling, but it’s your parents.

If your mom or dad doesn't fly often and either one of them has medical issues, they may need a reminder or two, according to Means.

“Those who have diabetes or (are) traveling with syringes need to make sure that they're bringing a doctor's note. If you have allergies, you need to also make sure that you're wearing your medical bracelet and also be carrying your EpiPen in case of emergencies,” she said.

If you are traveling, especially alone, share your itinerary with a loved one back home, Means said.

“Make copies of your passport and your credit card and other important documents. You want to keep a copy of these at home for someone to access in case yours are lost or stolen," Means said.

Otherwise, try to keep your personal information private.

“One way to stay safe during the holiday season is to use luggage tag covers or to put your office address on your luggage tag instead of your home address," she said.

If you don’t have an office address, think about using your email address instead, Means said.

She said that, at this time of year, it is critical to check in for flights as soon as the airlines let you.

“Checking in early can really make a difference whether you're going to get on that flight or not, as more airlines are overbooking flights, and making sure that your seat is secure is pretty much essential at this point,” Means said.

Plus, according to Means, getting to the airport early isn’t as painful as it used to be.

“It's not so bad being at the airport anymore because they're basically like big malls. Just do a little bit of shopping and go grab a great meal," she said.

