Man, 68, drowns when wheelchair falls into Florida swimming pool

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A 68-year-old man drowned on New Year's Eve when his wheelchair fell into a backyard swimming pool, officials in Florida said.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Terry Chambers was unresponsive when he was found in the water on Monday afternoon.

His 64-year-old wife Judy Burns and 61-year-old caretaker Steve Miller were at the home when the incident occurred, but they were unable to rescue the man, authorities said.

The newspaper reported Pinellas County sheriff's deputies attempted multiple life-saving efforts, but they did not succeed.

Sheriff's officials said they don't consider the death to be suspicious.

An investigation continues.

