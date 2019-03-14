Man accused of attempting to strangle pregnant stepmother at Eustis cemetery

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man is accused beating and attempting to strangle his pregnant stepmother Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lake County and then calling 911 after he thought he had killed her.

Ian Magnus Anselmo called 911 on Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. and said, "I killed my mom, she's dead," according to an arrest warrant filed by Eustis police detectives. He also said, "I strangled her," 911 calls show.

Police said they arrived to find the victim in the driver's seat of a car, bleeding from the nose and mouth with a cord wrapped around her neck. Lake County paramedics took her to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital in critical condition where medical staff were able to resuscitate her.

The arrest warrant does not state why the victim and Anselmo were at Greenwood Cemetery.

Investigators said they learned at the hospital that the victim was six weeks pregnant and her family, including the suspect, knew about the pregnancy.

Police said Anselmo told them at the scene that his dad was going to be very upset.

Anselmo is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

