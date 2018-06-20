Florida man gave 10-year-old Xanax to make him 'chill' after sugar rush, police say

Orange City police said a man helped his girlfriend's 10-year-old son wash down some Xanax with a "nacho chip" after he gave the boy the drug to make him "chill."

Alexandre Correa Da-Silva, 30, of Orlando, was driving recklessly in the 800 block of Volusia Avenue when Orange City police officers pulled him over and arrested him on suspicious of driving under the influence, police said.

While Da-Silva was arrested, police officers were also on Ohio Avenue investigating a complaint made by his girlfriend accusing Da-Silva of giving her son narcotics.

The girlfriend told police she came home from work to find Da-Silva passed out on the bed with pills lying next to him. Her 10-year-old son told her Da-Silva gave him bad-tasting "medicine" earlier in the day and told the boy it was the antacid Tums.

Police said the boy told them he first spit out the pill so Da-Silva told him to put it on a nacho chip to help with the taste and then told the boy to go to bed.

Da-Silva, in custody at the traffic stop, told officers he gave the boy Xanax because he just wanted the child to "chill" after he ate chocolate and was on a "sugar rush."

Since Da-Silva was already in custody on charges of drug possession, DUI, resisting an officer without violence, fleeing and eluding with lights and sirens active an additional charges for felony child abuse were filed.

Da-Silva is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

