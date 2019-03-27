Man accused of killing his family in Chuluota due in court

SANFORD, Fla. - A 29-year-old man accused of killing his parents and brother in Chuluota in January will try to convince a Seminole County judge to set him free.

Grant Amato faces three counts of first-degree murder and is expected to enter a plea Wednesday.

Amato's lawyer told News 6 shortly after his client's arrest that there wasn't sufficient forensic evidence to hold Amato in jail.

A notice of intent to seek the death penalty was filed against Amato last month.

Records show Amato had argued with his family in the days leading up to the triple slaying because he stole $200,000 to wire to a woman in Bulgaria whom he met on a porn site. Amato claimed he had a relationship with the woman.

