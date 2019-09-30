Man accused of repeatedly exposing himself in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who had been wanted in connection with multiple indecent exposure incidents has been arrested, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received reports April 29 and Sept. 18 from people who said they saw a man committing a lewd act on himself while in a black vehicle. A witness was able to provide a possible license plate number, which led deputies to identify Michael Alexander Hernandez as a suspect, according to a news release.

Hernandez was arrested Wednesday on two counts of exposure of sexual organs.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding either case or similar incidents to call 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.