Man armed with hammer shot in road rage incident on I-4, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police said they are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on I-4 near John Young Parkway Sunday evening.

Orlando Police Department officials said a man got out of his car with a hammer, then the shooter got out of his vehicle armed with a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

Police said it's unclear who the primary aggressor was, but the investigation continues.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

