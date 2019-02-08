Man arrested after mobile home fire, Ormond Beach police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man has been arrested Thursday after a mobile home fire, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Officers and Ormond Beach Fire Department firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 800 block of South Nova Road at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said officers learned the fire was set deliberately by Joseph Gerard, 57, after he got into an argument with his roommate.

Gerard set the fire while the roommate was inside the mobile home, police said. Gerard had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The roommate was able to escape the fire uninjured, police said. The damage to the mobile home was extensive.

Police said Gerard was stopped in his vehicle by deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office near the intersection of LPGA Boulevard and Clyde Morris Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Gerard was detained and turned over to Ormond Beach officers.

Gerard was subsequently arrested and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault, police said. He was taken to the Volusia County Jail and is being held with no bond.

