Man arrested after woman punched in face, robbed at Holly Hill Walmart

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of punching a woman in the face and stealing her purse while she was shopping in the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Holly Hill.

Jermicheal Burgy was arrested on charges of robbery by force and simple battery.

According to a police report, the incident happened Saturday morning at 1905 N. Nova Road.

"It was Saturday morning, went shopping, pushing the cart," Lillian Cox told News 6.

She said she was in the bread aisle of the store when someone approached her and hit her.

"Bam! And I just saw stars," she said. "He punched me in the face, and then he pushed me down, and my shoulder and forearm hit the floor. Then he kicked me, and I didn’t know he had kicked me until the police officer told me."

Witnesses told Holly Hill police the man made it to the front of the store with Cox's purse.

"The cashier grabbed the purse from him, and they were playing tug-of-war, and he said something like, 'I found it, and I was giving it back to her,'" one witness said.

The purse was left at the store, and shoppers told police the man got into a silver-striped Dodge Charger and left the area.

Holly Hill police said they reviewed surveillance video, which shows Cox being hit so hard that her feet left the floor before she landed.

Cox said she spent hours at the doctor Monday being examined and getting X-rays. She said she's suffering from bruises, she has a sprained arm and she's on pain medication.

Burgy was located by officers on Thursday, and he was arrested without incident, police said. Burgy refused to speak with investigators about the incident, police said.

