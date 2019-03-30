Man arrested for allegedly kicking cop car after dirt biking

ORLANDO - A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer over an incident that took place on March 16, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Jonhathon M Ramirez was taken into custody Friday for allegedly kicking the doors of a police car and causing $4,000 in damage after dirt biking with others on March 16, authorities said.

Ramirez made his $1,100 bond at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said on March 16, hundreds of dirt bikes and ATV’s were driving recklessly in the area of Lee Vista Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail, and after police spoke with bikers, the doors to a lieutenant’s vehicle started being kicked at.



